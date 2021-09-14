Riverdale EP Hints at 'Barchie' Reunion: 'They More Than Just Glance at Each Other' in Season 5's Final Episodes

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Recap: Josie Is Back! (And She's Not Singing Backup Anymore)

Riverdale Recap: Josie Is Back! (And She's Not Singing Backup Anymore) Riverdale Recap: Three Terrifying Tales

Have you been waiting not so patiently for things between Riverdale‘s Archie and Betty to heat back up again? You may not have to wait much longer.

After the CW drama did a seven-year time jump earlier this season, the two childhood friends were more like friends with benefits, sneaking off for a series of steamy no-strings hookups before agreeing that they should keep things platonic. Since then, “Barchie” ‘shippers have been dissecting every last glance the two have exchanged, hoping for those passions to be rekindled. And as executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hints, that patience is about to pay off.

Archie and Betty “more than just glance at each other as we head into these last few episodes” of Season 5, the EP teases. (Riverdale still has four more episodes left before a short hiatus leading into Season 6, which premieres Nov. 16.) “In our minds, Betty and Archie’s story didn’t end in Episode 8, when they decided they just were going to be friends. That story isn’t over, and we do pick back with it before the end of the season.”

Season 6 of Riverdale kicks off with a five-episode mini event, and Aguirre-Sacasa cryptically adds that “events in the [Season 5] finale are definitely also continued into Season 6, including our five-episode miniseries.” What might those “events” be, you ask? Well, you can expect to see Riverdale‘s romantic pairings hit the refresh button: “You will see new couplings that probably you’ll have seen coming a mile away, and then I think you’ll see some new couples that are a bit more unexpected.”

Are you rooting for Archie and Betty to get back together? Grab a booth in the comments and make your voice heard, Riverdale fans.