Partner Track Adaptation, Starring Teen Wolf's Arden Cho, Ordered at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Narcos: Mexico to End With Season 3 — Get Premiere Date, Watch New Teaser

Narcos: Mexico to End With Season 3 — Get Premiere Date, Watch New Teaser Manifest: Matt Long Says He Will Be in 'Some' of Final Season on Netflix

Arden Cho may want to study up on some legal jargon: The Teen Wolf and Chicago Med alum will lead a small-screen adaptation of Helen Wan’s 2013 novel The Partner Track, which scored a series order at Netflix on Tuesday.

Created and exec-produced by The Expanse writer Georgia Lee, Partner Track will star Cho as Ingrid Yun, an idealistic and whip-smart young woman who is eager to be the first Asian-American junior partner at Parsons Valentine, an elite white-shoe law firm in Manhattan. “As Ingrid bargains and fights her way through these male power structures, she wrestles with what it means to be true to herself,” reads the official character description.

The following six cast members have also been added to Partner Track‘s ensemble:

* Bradley Gibson (Power Book II: Ghost) as Tyler Robinson, a moral and righteous star litigator at Parsons Valentine.

* Alexandra Turshen (Ray Donovan) as Rachel Friedman, described as “a woman of hedonistic tendencies with a quick mouth,” who realizes her aspirations do not lie with the law.

* Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters) as Jeff Murphy, a mysterious lateral transfer from Parsons Valentine’s London office who works to prove himself in New York.

* Rob Heaps (Good Girls) as Nick Laren, the most eligible bachelor in New York City and heir to one of the largest venture capital firms in the world.

* Nolan Gerard Funk (The Flight Attendant) as Dan Fallon, the epitome of privilege.

* Matthew Rauch (Banshee) as Marty Adler, the top mergers and acquisitions managing partner at Parsons Valentine, described as surgical, sharp and ruthless.

“We’re proud of the incredible team assembled to bring to life Partner Track, an empowering story told through the eyes of our Asian-American lead character Ingrid Yun, played by the talented Arden Cho,” said Jinny Howe, vice president of original series at Netflix. “Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today.”

Partner Track‘s first season spans 10 hour-long episodes and will shoot in New York. Are you excited to see the novel come to life?