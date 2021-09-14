Anna Kendrick Hands Off Love Life to William Jackson Harper in Season 2 Teaser — Plus, Get Premiere Date

Not everyone is in a celebratory mood on Darby Carter’s wedding day. New on Streaming in September 2021

HBO Max on Tuesday released a new teaser trailer for Love Life, which sees Anna Kendrick‘s Season 1 protagonist cross paths with Season 2 protagonist Marcus Watkins, played by new series lead/executive producer William Jackson Harper (The Good Place). The clip shows Darby take a break from dancing to down a tequila shot. As she returns to her friends, a seemingly perturbed Marcus approaches the bar and orders himself a whiskey.

In Season 2, Marcus is coming out of “a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person,” according to the official logline. “After the rug is pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.”

The Season 2 cast also includes Jessica Williams (The Daily Show), Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live) and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell (Detroiters), and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed (Succession), Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) and John Earl Jelks (On Becoming a God in Central Florida). Keith David (Community) takes the reins as narrator, succeeding Leslie Manville.

In addition to Kendrick, Zoë Chao (Sara), Peter Vack (Jim), Sasha Compére (Mallory) and Nick Thune (Magnus) reprise their Season 1 roles. Maya Kazan (The Knick), Ego Nwodim (SNL), Kimberly Elise (Hit the Floor), Blair Underwood (Quantico), Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Jordan Rock (Love) and Steven Boyer (Trial & Error) also guest-star.

Love Life‘s Season 1 finale, which was released in June 2020, saw single-mom Darby continue to co-parent Theo with ex-boyfriend Augie. At Sara’s wedding, she met (and eventually fell in love with) fellow guest Grant (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir). And while Grant is nowhere to be seen in the above video, it was previously indicated that Grant was, in fact, Darby’s soulmate.

Love Life Season 2 premieres Thursday, Oct. 28, with its first three episodes. Episodes 4-6 will be released on Nov. 4, followed by Episodes 7-10 on Nov. 11. Press PLAY on the teaser above, then hit the comments with your reactions.