Grendel Series, Based on Dark Horse Comics Vigilante, Ordered at Netflix

Netflix has given an eight-episode order to Grendel, a comic book adaptation from Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb and starring Abubakr Ali (Katy Keene) in the title role.

Based on the masked vigilante from the award-winning Matt Wagner/Dark Horse comic books, the series follows Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and assassin who, in seeking to avenge the death of a lost love, goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld. Except then he realizes, “Why beat them, when you can join them?”

Dabb will serve as writer and showrunner and exec-produce alongside Wagner, Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue.

The cast also includes Jaime Ray Newman (Midnight Texas) as Jocasta Rose, Julian Black Antelope (Tribal) as Argent, Madeline Zima (Californication) as Liz Sparks, Kevin Corrigan (The Godfather of Harlem) as Barry Palumbo, child actress Emma Ho as Stacy Palumbo, Erik Palladino (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Teddy Ciccone, Brittany Allen (Falling Water) as Annabelle Wright, and Andy Mientus (The Flash) as Larry Stohler.

In a statement, Wagner said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled about the Grendel saga, one of the longest-running independent comics series, finally being translated into live-action for the screen. Under the sharp guidance of showrunner Andrew Dabb, our incredible creative team, sure-to-be stellar cast and Dark Horse Entertainment have teamed with Netflix to produce this provocative adaptation that will bring my characters and concepts to an all new audience and yet still provide excitement and surprises for die-hard fans.

“I’m especially excited to see Abubakr Ali bring the character of Grendel/Hunter Rose to life,” Wagner added. “He has the charisma, style and vital edginess that I’ve been envisioning in the role for years.”