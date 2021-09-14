Generation Cancelled at HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Generation's Martha Plimpton on That Loaded Karaoke Performance: Megan Is 'Out of Her Element' and 'Really Lonely'

We’ll never get to witness the love of “Rileta” blossom: HBO Max has cancelled Generation after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Generation,” HBO Max said in a statement. “We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

Generation followed “a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community,” according to its official description.

The series’ ensemble includes Nathanya Alexander (Ocean’s Eight), Chloe East (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World), Nava Mau (Sam’s Town), Lukita Maxwell (Speechless), Haley Sanchez (Redress), Uly Schlesinger (Divorce), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Chase Sui Wonders (Betty), Justice Smith (The Get Down) and Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope).

Recurring guest stars include J. August Richards (Angel), Mary Birdsong (Succession), Alicia Coppola (Empire), Patricia De Leon (Mayans M.C.), Diego Josef (Goliath), Anthony Kevyan (Alexa & Katie), Sydney Mae Diaz (High Fidelity), John Ross Bowie (Speechless) and Sam Trammell (True Blood).

TVLine's Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the cancellation.