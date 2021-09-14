The Amber Ruffin Show Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

RELATED STORIES Amber Ruffin and Her Big Capricorn Energy Are Taking Over Late Night

Amber Ruffin’s late-night reign will continue at Peacock: The streamer has renewed her self-titled talk show for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

“We are thrilled to keep doing what we love for another season,” Ruffin said in a statement. “Margaritas for everyone!”

Season 2 of The Amber Ruffin Show will debut Friday, Oct. 8, with episodes dropping each Friday after that. Season 1 wraps up this Friday, Sept. 17.

Ruffin — an alum of Late Night With Seth Meyers — hosts the weekly show, along with serving as writer and executive producer. Each week, she tackles the latest news with her “signature smart and silly take,” according to the official description. “No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and bowties.”

The Amber Ruffin Show debuted on Peacock in September 2020, and the freshman season earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, going up against HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and NBC’s Saturday Night Live. In February, NBC began re-airing The Amber Ruffin Show on Friday nights in the 1:30 am time slot, following Late Night.

