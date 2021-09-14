4400 Trailer: Are Aliens Responsible for Mysterious Vanishings in CW Reboot?

RELATED STORIES Tom Welling Action Series Professionals Acquired by The CW

When 4400 missing persons suddenly reappear with no explanation, extraterrestrials become the prime suspect for what’s behind it all in TVLine’s exclusive trailer for The CW’s reboot of the former USA Network series.

It’s a natural theory, seeing as how one of the vanished is suddenly sucked out of her car by a strange force in 2005, while another resurfaces in 2021 with healing abilities. But even if aliens are responsible, the returnees have a more pressing problem: They’re being held as prisoners by the authorities.

Penned by executive producer Ariana Jackson (Riverdale, UnREAL), the update follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. “As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few… upgrades,” per the official synopsis, “and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.”

The cast includes Joseph David-Jones (Arrow), Brittany Adebumola (Grand Army), Jaye Ladymore (Chicago P.D.), AMARR (American Housewife), Cory Jeacoma (Power Book II: Ghost), Derrick A. King (Call Your Mother), Khaliah Johnson, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach and Autumn Best.

4400 is slated to premiere Monday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c, following All American Season 4.

