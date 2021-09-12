VMAs Live Stream: Watch MTV's Official 2021 Red Carpet Pre-Show

RELATED STORIES MTV Video Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X Lead 2021 Nominations

MTV is getting the party started a little early on Sunday with an official Video Music Awards pre-show — no cable subscription required.

Beginning at 6:15/5:15c, the pre-show will feature performances from Kim Petras (“Future Starts Now”), Polo G (“Rapstar”) and Swedish House Mafia (“It Gets Better” and “Lifetime.”) Social media personality Bretman Rock will also present the award for Best Breakthrough Song, which is voted on by the TikTok community during the pre-show.

Hosted by Doja Cat, who is also performing, this year’s main ceremony (MTV, 8 pm) features performances from Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Busta Rhymes, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Normani, Ozuna, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, and Twenty One Pilots.

There are also plenty of big-name presenters this year, including 50 Cent, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Charli XCX, Conor McGregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora and Simone Biles.

We’re even getting an aftershow this year, which will stream on MTV News’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts immediately following the VMAs. The aftershow will be hosted by cultural commentator Ryan Mitchell, featuring additional commentary from guest panelists Gia Peppers, Jay Jurden and Alex Abad-Santos.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch MTV’s official live stream of the VMAs pre-show, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Who are you rooting for, and which acts are you excited to see?