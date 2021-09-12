Normani Debuts New Single 'Wild Side' at MTV VMAs — Watch and Grade It

RELATED STORIES Chloe Bailey Makes Solo VMAs Debut With 'Have Mercy' -- Watch and Grade It

Normani took us all for a walk on the “Wild Side” this Sunday with the TV debut of her new single.

Two years after gifting us with that unforgettable performance of “Motivation,” the Fifth Harmony breakout returned to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for another absolute serve. And that Teyana Taylor moment at the very end is sure to have everyone talking.

Official video of the performance will be added when/if it becomes available. In the meantime, check out some footage below:

normani knows how to PERFORM #MTVs pic.twitter.com/38ATglhgvm — squid || fan account 🐙 (@greedymotivez) September 13, 2021

NORMANI AND TEYANA TAYLOR. THATS IT THATS THE TWEET #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Z6h9KiVWrB — Agustin VIRGO SZN (@tweetymouth7) September 13, 2021

As a solo artist, Normani has received three VMA nominations: Best R&B Video for “Waves” in 2019, Best Choreography for “Motivation” in 2020 and now Song of the Summer for “Wild Side” in 2021. And as part of her work with Fifth Harmony, she took home four trophies — Artist to Watch for “Miss Movin’ On” in 2014, Best Collaboration for “Work From Home” with Ty Dolla Sign in 2016, Song of the Summer for “All in My Head (Flex)” in 2016 and Best Pop Video for “Down” in 2017 — while receiving three additional nominations.

This year’s VMAs also featured performances from Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Ozuna, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, and Twenty One Pilots.

