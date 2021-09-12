Lil Nas X Hits the Showers for Steamy MTV VMAs Performance — Watch

RELATED STORIES Normani Debuts New Single 'Wild Side' at MTV VMAs -- Watch and Grade It

Lil Nas X‘s performance at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards took viewers back to Montero State Prison for another arresting experience.

The hip-hop visionary was joined by collaborator Jack Harlow on the 2021 VMAs stage for a wild performance of “Industry Baby,” the latest hit off Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero, which officially drops on Friday, Sept. 17. The duo was introduced by Billy Porter, dripping in gold.

Lil Nas arrived on the scene flanked by a full marching band, but he quickly stripped down to a pink prison uniform, before stripping down once again to… considerably less.

Of course, Lil Nas X is no stranger to buzzy TV performances. Let us never forget the time he gave God a lap dance on Saturday Night Live, the time he split his pants (also on SNL), or the time he showed all of ancient Egypt how to get down at the BET Awards.

Lil Nas X entered this year’s ceremony with six total nominations: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” earned him five nods for Video of the Year, Video for Good, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects, while “Industry Baby” netted him a nomination for Song of the Summer.

This year’s VMAs also featured performances from Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Busta Rhymes, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi, Kacey Musgraves, Normani, Ozuna, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, and Twenty One Pilots.

Your thoughts on Lil Nas X’s VMAs performance? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.