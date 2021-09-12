Chloe Bailey Makes Solo VMAs Debut With 'Have Mercy' — Watch and Grade It

RELATED STORIES Normani Debuts New Single 'Wild Side' at MTV VMAs -- Watch and Grade It

Chlöe (aka Chloe Bailey) had us all reaching for our Tina Knowles opera glasses on Sunday with her performance of “Have Mercy” at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, which marked Chlöe’s TV debut as a solo artist.

On the morning of her VMAs debut, Bailey tweeted, “Today is the day!!!! ahhhh. to keep my mind clear im gonna stay off social media til after the performance (might do IG stories) just want you all to know how grateful i am for your love and support and i feel/see all the love. sooo excited. talk to y’all later tonight.”

And it was just as epic as she promised. Introduced by her sister Halle Bailey, Chlöe assumed her power — lightning bolts and all! — before delivering a fiery performance of “Have Mercy.”

As part of Chloe x Halle, Bailey has received five total VMA nominations: Best New Artist and Push Artist of the Year in 2019, followed by Best Group, Best R&B Video (“Do It”) and Best Quarantine Performance (also for “Do It”) in 2020.

This year’s VMAs also featured performances from Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Busta Rhymes, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Normani, Ozuna, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, and Twenty One Pilots.

Your thoughts on Chlöe’s VMAs performance? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.