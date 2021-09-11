The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 12

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming in September 2021

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 42 premieres (including the long-awaited Y: The Last Man adaptation, as well as new seasons of The Morning Show and Sex Education), 19 finales (including the very last episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and a smattering of films and specials (including Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho and a trifecta of Steve McQueen documentaries for Amazon).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 54 premiere (CBS)

8 pm Gossip docuseries finale (Showtime)

8 pm The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peek special (Fox)

8 pm 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football time slot premiere – Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams (NBC)

9 pm Chapelwaite time slot premiere (Epix)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm Scenes From a Marriage limited series premiere (HBO)

10 pm American Rust series premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Guilt Season 1 finale (PBS)

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

3 am Finding Alice series premiere (Acorn TV; all episodes)

3 am Little Ellen series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Y: The Last Man series premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

8 pm American Ninja Warrior Season 13 finale (NBC)

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 20 finale (Fox; two hours)

8:15 pm Monday Night Football Season 52 premiere (ESPN, ABC)

9 pm The L Word: Generation Q time slot premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Back to Life Season 2 premiere (Showtime)

11 pm The Daily Show With Trevor Noah returns (Comedy Central)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

3 am Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am A Storybots Space Adventure special (Netflix)

3 am The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am You vs. Wild: Out Cold interactive special (Netflix)

8 pm LEGO Masters Season 2 finale (Fox)

8 pm Level Playing Field docuseries premiere (HBO)

9 pm The Oval Season 2 finale (BET)

10:30 pm Miracle Workers Season 3 finale (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

3 am My Son film premiere (Peacock)

3 am Nailed It! Season 6 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Schumacher documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm MasterChef Season 11 finale (Fox; two hours)

8 pm Press Your Luck Season 2 finale (ABC)

9 pm $100,000 Pyramid Season 5 finale (ABC)

9 pm America’s Got Talent Season 16 finale (NBC; special time)

9 pm House Calls With Dr. Phil Season 1 finale (CBS)

10 pm Future of Work docuseries finale (PBS)

10 pm Money Court Season 1 finale (CNBC)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

3 am Backyard Blowout series finale (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Cheyenne & Lola series premiere (Sundance Now; all episodes)

3 am Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol series premiere (Peacock)

3 am The Harper House series premiere (Paramount+)

3 am He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am My Heroes Were Cowboys documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Premise series premiere (FX on Hulu; first two episodes)

3 am Slasher Season 4 finale (Shudder)

3 am Sweet Life: Los Angeles reunion special (HBO Max)

3 am Tig n’ Seek Season 3 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Tiny Food Fight series premiere (Discovery+; first two episodes)

8 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale (NBC; one hour)

8 pm Floribama Shore Season 5 premiere (MTV)

8:20 pm Thursday Night Football Season 15 premiere (NFLN)

9 pm Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Season 3 premiere (MTV)

10 pm Tacoma FD Season 3 premiere (truTV)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

3 am Black Power: A British Story of Resistance documentary premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Chicago Party Aunt series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Cry Macho film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Do, Re & Mi series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Doug Unplugs Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; first seven episodes)

3 am Everybody’s Talking About Jamie film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am The Mad Women’s Ball film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am The Morning Show Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Sex Education Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Uprising docuseries premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

8 pm Burden of Truth series finale (The CW)

10 pm Surrealestate Season 1 finale (Syfy)

10 pm Tha God’s Honest Truth series premiere (Comedy Central)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

10 pm 48 Hours Season 35 premiere (CBS)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.