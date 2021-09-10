TV Ratings: NFL Kickoff Game on NBC Up Sharply From 2020

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football presentation of Thursday night’s NFL kickoff game between the Bucs and Cowboys averaged 22 million total viewers, up 29 percent from the preliminary numbers for last year’s Chiefs/Texans matchup and also topping the early audience for 2019’s Packers/Bears opener. Fall TV Calendar: Get 10+ Premiere Dates!

Last year’s NFL Kickoff went on to report 19.3 million viewers in the Nielsen finals.

Opposite ye ol’ pigskin…

CBS | Big Brother (3.7 mil/0.8, read recap) dipped a bit week-to-week.

ABC | Holey Moley (2.3 mil/0.4), When Nature Calls (1.2 mil/0.2) and The Hustler (1.2 mil/0.2) all lost viewers while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to preemptions, Coroner (800K/0.1) and The Outpost (440K/0.1) are currently up in viewers, while the latter is also up in the demo. But again: preemptions.

