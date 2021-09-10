Lucifer Video: Tom Ellis, Lauren German React to Final Season's Twists (and the Last Line That Was Barely Choked Out)

RELATED STORIES Lucifer's Aimee Garcia Cheers Ella's 'Perfect' Moment in Final Season

The following contains spoilers from all of Lucifer‘s sixth and final season — straight through to the closing line of dialogue.

Lucifer‘s farewell run was a Hell of an emotional one, when all was said and done.

Season 6 of the twice-resurrected supernatural-tinged procedural largely hinged on the arrival of Lucifer and Chloe’s grown daughter from the future. Played by Deadpool‘s Brianna Hildebrand, Rory aka Aurora came bearing a big ol’ chip on her deadly angel wings, given that her father had been AWOL for her entire life.

The video Q&A above kicks off with series stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German sharing their initial reactions to learning about the timey-wimey twist.

“I was just like what?!” recalls Ellis with a laugh. “[But] as it started to resonate with me, I thought, ‘This is the one dynamic we haven’t ventured into, Lucifer as a parent and Lucifer reflecting on how he felt in that situation of being abandoned.'”

German admits, “I’m not such a strong swimmer in the ‘time travel’ [genre],” but “when it got to the really human side of that… who can’t relate to that? When it got to the nuts and bolts, it was truly intriguing.”

In claiming to have been abandoned by her dad, Rory brought with her a prophecy of sorts — that Lucifer would disappear from Earth on August 4. Assuming that only death could take him away from his child, Lucifer and Chloe set out to proactively solve one last case, “the murder of Lucifer Morningstar.” Yet in the end, they realized that Lucifer actually exited Chloe’s life — if only for 60 or so years — so that he could realize his true destiny, not as God but as a ruler of Hell who doubles as therapist, helping the damned comes to terms with the guilt that landed them in the land down under.

“I thought that was right on, and so smart and beautiful,” German says. “You want Chloe and Lucifer to be together so badly… finally we get here… and then we have to say goodbye. But most stories that I love always have the bittersweet aspect to them. And it just makes the ending” — in which Chloe, after dying at an old age and with Rory at her side, reunited with Lucifer in Hell — “that much more poignant.”

Ellis and German then share their favorite moments from the series finale’s emotional montage, and at the very end talking about the show’s very last line of dialogue.

“It was hard to choke that one out on the day,” German shares. “Tom and I were extremely misty-eyed in that moment” — especially after “making out for 42 hours,” she says, for the throne sequence that preceded it!

