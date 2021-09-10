Fantasy Island Hosts a Melrose Place Reunion Gone Wrong — Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham to Lead Voice Cast of Dan Harmon's Animated Fox Comedy Krapopolis

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham to Lead Voice Cast of Dan Harmon's Animated Fox Comedy Krapopolis Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama Monarch

More than two decades after Fox drained the pool at Melrose Place, three of its most iconic residents are reuniting on Fantasy Island — and they’re getting handsy.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Sunday’s episode (Fox, 8:30/7:30c), which brings Josie Bissett, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga back together for an hour of drinking, dancing… and deception.

Per the episode’s official logline, the Melrose Place ladies play a trio of best friends named Nettie, Camille and Margot who come to the island to celebrate their 50th birthdays. But like so many guests who have come before them, “their fantasies expose fault lines in their friendship.”

Speaking with TVLine ahead of the show’s premiere, co-showrunner Sarah Fain referred to the reunion as pure “serendipity,” explaining that we have Charlie Andrews, Fox’s Senior VP of Drama Development and Programming, to thank for making it happen.

“[Co-showrunner Elizabeth Craft] and I really wanted to do an episode about three women coming to the island and having a group fantasy, as well as individual fantasies,” Fain recalled. “Charlie said, ‘What if we get a group of women from Melrose Place?’ Shockingly, they were all available and they’re still friends. So they all started e-mailing each other, and it all miraculously came together. We’ve seen the director’s cut of that episode, and it is so bleeping amazing. It’s hilarious, it’s emotional and they’re incredible. It’s an episode of TV that we are incredibly proud to have made. And we have to give Charlie credit. As soon as he said Melrose Place, we lost our minds.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Fantasy Island‘s big Melrose Place reunion, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.