TVLine Items: Baking Show Premiere, BB: Celeb Edition Return and More

Get ready for a sweet treat: The Great British Baking Show will return for Season 12 on Friday, Sept. 24 on Netflix (in the U.S.). Fresh installments will then debut on the streamer every Friday, just three days after they air in the UK.

The upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes and feature judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, with Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas as co-hosts.

* Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season 3 will air in Winter 2022, CBS announced on Thursday.

* Saturday Night Live will return for Season 47 on Oct. 2. The host and musical guest for the season premiere have not been announced yet, though.

* Judge Judy Sheindlin’s new daily courtroom series Judy Justice will premiere Monday, Nov. 1 on IMDb TV.

* Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough will host the CBS reality series The Activist, “featuring six activists from around the world working to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment.”

* Musician/actress Beth Ditto has joined Fox’s midseason drama Monarch as the younger daughter of country music legends Dottie (played by Susan Sarandon) and Albie (Trace Adkins).

* New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air Friday, Dec. 31 at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. The special will include performances from Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.

* Masterpiece PBS is partnering with ITV and Mammoth Screen on Tom Jones, a new, four-part adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. Solly McLeod (The Rising) will fill the title role, while Sophie Wilde (Eden) will play Sophia Western.

