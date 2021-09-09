Dexter: New Blood Trailer Teases a Fresh Target for Dexter, the Return of Deb… and Dexter's Son, All Grown Up

RELATED STORIES Dexter Revival: Jennifer Carpenter Confirmed to Return as Series Regular — Here's How Deb Will Be Resurrected

Looks like we’re getting a real family reunion when Dexter: New Blood premieres — because blood is thicker than water, after all.

A new trailer for the Showtime revival, which you can watch above, gives us a more extensive look at what we can expect when we catch up with serial killer Dexter Morgan, played once again by Michael C. Hall. He’s laying low in the mountain town of Iron Lake, New York as “Jim Lindsey,” running a sporting-goods shop and dating the local police chief. His old instincts kick in, though, when the chief clues him in on a rash of missing kids in the area — and suddenly, “Jim” is sharpening his knives again. (Putting Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger” on the soundtrack is a nice touch.)

He can’t escape the past, though: He gets a supernatural scolding from his dead sister Deb (played by returning star Jennifer Carpenter), who reminds him of his very bloody history. “Have you learned nothing?” she asks him. As he closes in on the local child killer, Dexter defends his brand of Biblical justice: “I may still be a monster… but I’m an evolving monster.” He also has a surprise visitor: his son Harrison, now a teenager played by The Good Lord Bird alum Jack Alcott. (Fans will remember we met Harrison as a baby in Season 4 of Dexter‘s original run.)

Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9/8c on Showtime. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts.