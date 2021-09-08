Star Trek: Picard Renewed for Season 3 — Plus, Q Gives Jean-Luc a Fresh Puzzle to Solve in New Season 2 Trailer

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reveals Its Uhura in First-Look Video — Watch

If you’ve been waiting for news on Star Trek: Picard, we’ve got a lot of it — and it’s all good.

First, the Trek spinoff has officially been renewed for Season 3, TVLine has learned. Plus, we’ve finally locked down a premiere month for Season 2: Picard will return in February 2022 on Paramount+. And if all that weren’t enough, we also got an extended sneak peek at what’s on tap for Season 2 in a new trailer, which includes our first look at newly added cast member Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen.

The trailer (which you can watch above) begins with Jean-Luc encountering an old frenemy: the trickster god Q, played by Next Generation veteran John de Lancie. “I am way too old for your bulls–t,” Jean-Luc starts to say, but Q snaps his fingers and zaps him into an alternate timeline where the world is now a dark, dystopian “totalitarian nightmare,” with a Nazi-like regime ruling with an iron fist (and phaser rifles).

“The only way to heal our future is to go back and repair the past,” Jean-Luc declares, so he and his loyal crew hook themselves into the Borg Queen (!) to time-travel back to 21st-century Earth, complete with non-flying cars. (Seven of Nine is quite an aggressive driver, isn’t she?) Time is running out to change the future — but with Jean-Luc Picard at the helm, we’re not worried.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, and beam down to the comments to share your first impressions.