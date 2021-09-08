Ratings: AGT, Bachelor in Paradise on Top; Supergirl Flirts With Audience Low

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week and topping Tuesday in both measures. Leading out of that, College Bowl (2.5 mil/0.4) was flat with its freshman finale. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates!

Over on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise (3 mil/0.8) ticked up week-to-week and again tied AGT for the demo win. The Ultimate Surfer (1.3 mil/0.2) was steady.

The CW’s Stargirl (640K/0.1) and Supergirl (480K/0.1) each dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo, though the latter nearly reported its smallest audience ever.

Fox’s LEGO Masters (1.4 mil/0.4) was steady, while Fantasy Island (1.4 mil/0.2) hit and ties its lowest numbers yet.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Your actual mileage may vary.