Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham to Lead Voice Cast of Dan Harmon's Animated Fox Comedy Krapopolis

Something tells us Rebecca Welton would approve of Hannah Waddingham‘s newest TV role: The Ted Lasso actress is set to voice a Greek goddess in Fox’s animated comedy Krapopolis, TVLine has learned.

Hailing from Rick and Morty and Community creator Dan Harmon, Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece, where a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

Waddingham will voice Deliria, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices, and mother to the mortal Krapopolis king Tyrannis (The IT Crowd‘s Richard Ayoade), who’s trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name.

Additionally, Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) co-stars as Shlub, Tyrannis’ father and a mantitaur — that is, half-centaur, half-manticore. Described as oversexed and underemployed, Shlub claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything in his entire life. Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel) respectively round out the cast as Tyrannis’ cyclops half-sister, Stupendous, and his mermaid half-brother, Hippocampus.

Krapopolis is slated to premiere on Fox in 2022. Does this ensemble pique your interest in the show?