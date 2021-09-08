John Mulaney Recounts His Two Drug Relapses in Past Year, Intervention Led by Seth Meyers – Watch Video

RELATED STORIES John Mulaney Hosts SNL Halloween: Watch the Best & Worst Sketches

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby together. That good news capped the funnyman’s otherwise sobering recap of a very tumultuous past year, two drug relapses included, which he offered during a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday.

“I packed a lot into this year,” Mulaney admitted. “I went to rehab in September [2020], I got out in October… I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, I hosted SNL on Halloween….”

Shortly (but not immediately) after hosting SNL, “I relapsed on drugs… I continued using drugs,” Mulaney shared. And his latest relapse reached a point that Seth Meyers and some other friends staged an intervention.

Mulaney checked back into rehab as a result, “this time for two months,” after which he did sober living treatment for another month and a half.

Mulaney then moved from New York to Los Angeles, where he reunited with actress Olivia Munn — whom he actually had first met at Meyers’ September 2013 wedding to Alexi Ashe — and they have been dating ever since.

“It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman,” Mulaney said. “She held my hand through that [latest post-rehab] hell, and… we are having a baby together…. We’re both really, really happy.”

In summary, Mulaney told longtime friend Meyers, “You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped saved me from myself.”

Watch Mulaney’s full sitdown with Meyers, his first interview since exiting rehab, above.