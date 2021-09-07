TV Ratings: Republic of Sarah Ends Quietly, Hell's Kitchen Hits Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, The Republic of Sarah‘s series finale on Monday night drew 300,000 total viewers — the one-and-done drama’s third-smallest audience — and another 0.0 demo rating. (Grade the season below!)

Opening The CW’s night, Roswell New Mexico (610K/0.1) was steady in the demo while slipping to its second-smallest audience ever.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (3 mil/0.8) hit Monday lows for this young season but still dominated the night in the demo. The Ultimate Surfer (1.3 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen‘s double pump served up season lows of 2.1 mil/0.5 and 2 mil/0.5.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3.1 mil/0.4) and The Wall (2.2 mil/0.3) each dipped, though the former delivered Monday’s biggest audience.

