Sex Education Teases Otis and Maeve's Potential First Kiss in Season 3 Trailer

Strap in, Otis/Maeve ‘shippers: The trailer for Sex Education‘s third season is going to take you on a rollercoaster ride.

The nearly-three-minute promo for the Netflix comedy’s new episodes, embedded above, teases what becomes of Otis and Maeve’s friendship after Otis left her a confession of love via voicemail in the Season 2 finale — a voicemail Maeve never received after her neighbor Isaac deleted it without her knowledge.

And though the teens’ relationship appears a bit strained at the start of the trailer, things look very promising by the end: Unless our eyes deceive us, that’s Maeve and Otis staring at each other in the rain, and Otis appears to move in a little closer.

It’s quite an eventful teaser for Sex Education‘s other characters, as well. Eric and Adam are exploring new phases of their nascent relationship, Jackson has a crush of his own, and we get our first substantial looks at new characters played by Jemima Kirke (Girls), Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery) and recording artist Dua Saleh. And that’s to say nothing of the third season’s most shocking development: Otis has a mustache!

Sex Education returns for Season 3 on Friday, Sept. 17. Watch the full trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the new episodes!