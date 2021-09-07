On My Block's Time-Jumping Final Season Gets a Monday Release Date

On My Block fans can bid farewell to Diego, Sierra, Monse et al on Monday, Oct. 4, when Netflix releases the coming-of-age comedy’s fourth and final season. TV Shows Ending in 2021

Co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez/Jeremy Haft (All Eyez on Me), the comedy initially followed just Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar, four bright and street-savvy friends as they navigated their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. Come Season 2, in the aftermath of tragedy and a shocking discovery, the friends leaned on each other like never before, while the third season saw the stakes get even higher in Freeridge.

Wrapping up the kids’ stories, the 10-episode Season 4 picks up two years later, with everyone having gone their separate ways. But when a secret is unburied, the synopsis tells us, “they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.”

Back for On My Block‘s farewell run are Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine and Julio Macias as Oscar.

