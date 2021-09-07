Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama Monarch

RELATED STORIES Alter Ego: Get a Wild Sneak Peek at Fox's Avatar Singing Competition

Alter Ego: Get a Wild Sneak Peek at Fox's Avatar Singing Competition The Resident Shocker: Emily VanCamp Exiting Fox Drama After 4 Seasons

Susan Sarandon as a country music queen? We’re listening.

The Oscar winner has been tapped to lead Monarch, Fox’s straight-to-series country music drama, TVLine has learned.

Per the official logline, Monarch is a “Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman. Along with her beloved husband, Albie, Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette ‘Nicky’ Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.”

Sarandon will star as Dottie, while Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) will play Nicky.

Though she’s primarily known for her work on the big screen, Sarandon has held down roles on several major TV shows, Search Party, Ray Donovan, Rick and Morty, 30 Rock and Rescue Me. In addition to pushing Daisies, Friel is known for her work on shows like The Girlfriend Experience and American Odyssey.

Michael Rauch will serve as showrunner on the series, executive-producing alongside writer/creator Melissa London Hilfers, The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Director Jason Ensler will also serve as an EP on the series premiere.

Does Monarch sound like music to your ears? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the series below.