The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 5

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a whopping 28 premieres (including the long-awaited second half of Billions‘ fifth season, as well as a Days of Our Lives spinoff, a Doogie Howser reboot and the very last episodes of Lucifer), 13 finales (including Good Trouble, Rick and Morty and The Republic of Sarah) and a smattering of films and specials (including Lifetime’s latest Harry and Meghan dramatization and myriad 9/11 retrospectives).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 finale (The CW)

9 pm Billions Season 5B premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Guilt Stateside premiere (PBS)

11 pm Rick and Morty Season 5 finale (Adult Swim; two episodes)

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

3 am Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem series premiere/five-day event (Peacock)

8 pm Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace TV-movie premiere (Lifetime)

9 pm Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones Season 1 finale (Food Network)

9 pm The Republic of Sarah series finale (The CW)

10 pm American Dad Season 16 finale (TBS)

12 am Robot Chicken Season 11 premiere (Adult Swim)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

8 pm Queen Sugar Season 6 premiere (OWN)

10 pm American Crime Story Season 3 (aka Impeachment) premiere (FX)

10 pm College Bowl Season 1 finale (NBC)

10 pm Hard Knocks Season 16 finale (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8

3 am The Circle Season 3 premiere (Netflix)

3 am Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

9 pm Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 With Robin Roberts special (ABC; two hours)

9:30 pm Good Trouble Season 3 finale (Freeform; 90 minutes)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

3 am All the Queen’s Men series premiere (BET+; all 10 episodes)

3 am American Ninja Warrior Junior Season 3 premiere (Peacock; first two episodes)

3 am Behind the Music midseason finale (Paramount+)

3 am Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammed Ali documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am Frogger series premiere (Peacock; first three episodes)

3 am Kin series premiere (AMC+)

3 am Sweet Life: Los Angeles reunion special (HBO Max)

3 am Top Chef Family Style series premiere (Peacock; first two episodes)

3 am Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco Season 1 finale (Discovery+)

8 pm Heartland Season 14 finale (UPtv)

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football Season 35 premiere (NBC; special night)

9 pm CBS Fall Preview special (CBS)

10 pm It Couldn’t Happen Here series premiere (SundanceTV)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

3 am Come From Away film premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem limited series finale (Peacock)

3 am Kate film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Lucifer final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Malignant film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Metal Shop Masters series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Pretty Hard Cases series premiere (IMDb TV; all episodes)

3 am Shock Doc: The Curse of Lizzie Borden documentary premiere (Discovery+)

3 am The Voyeurs film premiere (Amazon Prime)

7:30 pm The Smurfs series premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm The Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11 special (CBS)

11 pm Ilana Glazer Presents Comedy on Earth: NYC 2020-2021 special (Comedy Central)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

10 pm NYC EPICENTERS 9/11->2021 1/2 docuseries finale (HBO)

