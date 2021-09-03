The Rookie Season 4 Promo Features the Hunt for Angela, a 'Chenford' Moment and a Concerning Absence

RELATED STORIES Inside Line: Scoop on The Rookie and More

The first look at Season 4 of ABC’s The Rookie has blood, sweat and tears, as the hunt for Angela Lopez gets underway.

At the close of the May finale, Angela (played by Alyssa Diaz) went missing just as her and Wes’ wedding was about to get underway — and not long after crime boss Sandra De La Cruz aka La Fiera had been sprung from a prison transport.

“It felt like a way to bring people back [for Season 4],” showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine of the tragic vanishing act — though he made clear that La Fiera’s immediate plan is not to kill the pregnant bride-to-be. “I don’t want to give it away, but she definitely [needs something from Angela],” Hawley said. “This is not the end of Lopez, but an escalation in this dynamic that they’ve had for basically the whole season.”

As seen in the teaser below, it is all hands on deck as the hunt for Angela takes the team to Guatemala. Wait, did we say all hands? Because actually, Jackson, who had gone to check on Angela before she got taken, is nowhere to be seen in the teaser. More concerning: Someone can be heard reporting “Officer down!” at one point. Even more concerning: Black stripes can be spotted across Lucy and Sgt. Gray’s badges, indicating the LAPD has suffered a loss. And even a bit more concerning: As TVLine reder Alyse noted, original cast member Titus Makin is absent from the Season 4 poster.

Amid the tense times, Tim pulls his bereft “boot” Lucy in for a hug. But do keep in mind, Hawley has given exactly zero indication (if not less) that he has plans to turn the colleagues and friends (and almost dance partners) into anything more.

The Rookie returns Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10.9c.

