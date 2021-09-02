The Republic of Sarah Cancelled at CW

The CW is defecting from The Republic of Sarah, cancelling the freshman drama after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. The Sept. 6 episode will now serve as the series finale.

“I’m sad to say the news is not good. The Republic of Sarah will come to an end on Monday with what will now be our series finale,” creator Jeffrey Paul King wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Thank you so much to everyone who watched and who let our little show into their lives. It means the world to us. Please tune in on Monday and help us say goodbye to Greylock.”

Season to date, The Republic of Sarah has averaged 326,000 weekly viewers and a 0.05 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). Out of the 30+ shows The CW has aired since Fall 2020, it only has out-rated the imports Wellington Paranormal and Dead Pixels, and placed 28th in total audience.

The show stars Stella Baker (Tell Me Your Secrets) as high school history teacher Sarah Cooper, who makes some history of her own after the mineral coltan is discovered underneath her hometown’s land. When Lydon Industries rolls in with its mining trucks, ready to destroy the picturesque New Hampshire hamlet and people’s property, Sarah comes up with a crazy plan: The town should claim independence, courtesy of a mapping loophole. She explains that Canada and the United States drew their borders in different places as a result of a shifting tidal bed, so the land where Greylock sits was never formally claimed by either country.

Rounding out the ensemble are Luke Mitchell (Blindspot) as Sarah’s estranged brother Danny, who is a lawyer for Lydon; Megan Follows (Reign) as their ex-senator mother Ellen; Ian Duff (New Amsterdam) as Grover, a diner manager and Sarah’s best friend; Hope Lauren (Awkward) as Danny’s ex-fiancée/Sarah’s friend Corinne; and Nia Holloway (Hawaii Five-0) as Sarah’s cop roommate AJ.

Also joining Sarah’s mission are a trio of high school students: L.A. transplant Maya (Westworld‘s Izabella Alvarez); introspective outsider Tyler (The Liberator‘s Forrest Goodluck); and popular girl Bella (Fuller House‘s Landry Bender).

