TV Ratings: Big Brother and AGT Lead Night, Dr. Phil's House Calls Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, Big Brother drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, ticking down in the demo week-to-week yet still dominating Wednesday in that measure. Fall TV Calendar: Get 100+ Premiere Dates!

Continuing CBS’ night, House Calls With Dr. Phil (1.7 mil/0.2) took its first dip. A special 48 Hours (2.1 mil/0.2) was also down.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.9 mil/0.6) delivered the night’s largest audience while dipping in the demo week-to-week. Family Game Fight (2.3 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere:

FOX | MasterChef (averaging 2.1 mil/0.5) was down from last week’s double helping.

THE CW | Riverdale (400K/0.1) dipped to its second smallest audience ever whole steady in the demo. In the Dark (370K/0.1) ticked up in both measures.

ABC | Press Your Luck (3.2 mil/0.5), Pyramid (3.4 mil/0.5) and Superstar (1.8 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!