Life Goes On Revival in Development; Kellie Martin to Star and Produce

ABC’s groundbreaking family drama Life Goes On is getting a new lease on you-know-what.

Warner Bros. Television is developing a revival of the ’90s series, with original cast member Kellie Martin (Becca) set to star and produce. Chad Lowe, whose HIV-positive character Jesse died in the original show, will return solely as a producer. (An earlier version of this story hinted at a possible on screen return for Lowe, but a Warner Bros. rep has since shot down that speculation.)

The project is being shepherded by All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll. The show’s original creator, Michael Braverman, will serve as an executive consultant.

The OG series, which was the first TV show to feature a major character with Down syndrome via Chris Burke’s Corky, ran from 1989 to 1993. The original cast also included Patti LuPone and Bill Smitrovich as Becca and Corky’s parents, and Monique Lanier as the pair’s half-sister.

Life Goes On 2.0 will be shopped to the networks and streamers soon, per our sister pub Deadline, which notes that the follow-up will revisit Martin’s grown-up Becca (now a doctor) as she returns to her hometown and reconnects with her family.

“I feel like it would be really interesting to see where Corky is today,” Martin told Extra back in 2018 when asked about the possibility of a revival. “He still is amazing and I think it would be really interesting to see what his needs are and how he navigates his life today.”