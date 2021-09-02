Dickinson to End With Season 3 — Get Premiere Date and Watch a New Teaser

RELATED STORIES Dickinson Stars, EP Talk Season 2 Finale's Big Emily and Sue Scene (Yes, That One) and Hint at What's Next

Every great poem has to end at some point, and so does Dickinson: The upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ literary comedy will be its last, TVLine has learned.

“When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today,” series creator Alena Smith said in a statement. “In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee [Steinfeld] and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew.”

Smith added: “I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now.”

The 10-episode Season 3 will debut on Friday, Nov. 5 with three episodes, Apple TV+ also announced, with episodes following each Friday after that. In it, famed poet Emily Dickinson, played by Hailee Steinfeld, finds that her “most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family,” per the official description. “As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.” Plus, guest stars include Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman and SNL‘s Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath.

A new teaser also sheds light on the third and final season and strikes a mournful note, with Emily musing that “us mortals, we only live for a short time.” We see flashes of her on a Civil War battlefield and facing BFF/love of her life Sue as she declares, “I want to do something that matters, that’s bigger than fame.” She also teases Death, played by returning guest star Wiz Khalifa, that poetry can be “even more powerful than you.”

Press PLAY below for a sneak peek at Dickinson‘s final episodes, and hit the comments to share your thoughts on the news.