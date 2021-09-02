TVLine Items: Andrew Lincoln's TV Return, Jersey Shore Renewed and More

Andrew Lincoln is entering Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities: The Walking Dead vet will star in an episode of the Netflix anthology, TVLine has learned.

The series is curated by del Toro into “a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror,” per the official release. “From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.”

Lincoln’s installment — written and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) and based on an original story by del Toro — also stars Essie Davis (The Babadook) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life). The cast for the other episodes includes F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Sebastian Roché (Supernatural), Crispin Glover (American Gods) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* MTV has renewed Jersey Shore Family Vacation for Season 5, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi rejoining the cast.

* Martha Plimpton (Generation) has booked a season-long arc on IMDb TV’s upcoming single-camera comedy Sprung, which will reunite her with Raising Hope creator Greg Garcia and her former costar Garret Dillahunt, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Rainn Wilson (The Office) has joined the AMC psychological thriller Dark Winds, from creator Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford, our sister site Variety reports.

* Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot has added the following actors to its cast: Ryan O’Connell (Special), who will also serve as a writer/co-executive producer; Fin Argus (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.); Candace Grace (Acts of Crime); Johnny Sibilly (Hacks); and Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy).

* Vanderpump Rules returns for Season 9 on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c on Bravo. Get a sneak peek:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?