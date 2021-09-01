TVLine Items: Dave Annable to Walker, Krakowski Joins Annie Live! and More

The CW’s Walker is keeping it in the family, tapping costar Odette Annable’s real-life husband Dave Annable to recur during Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

His character Dan Miller is distrustful of the Walkers and is someone who is not going to settle into Austin without a fight. He makes his debut in the season opener.

The Walker gig is not the first time that the Annables have shared the screen: The spouses recently guest-starred in an episode of Fox’s Fantasy Island as a couple who get body-swapped. They also appeared together in the Freeform holiday movie No Sleep ‘Til Christmas and Brothers & Sisters, on which Dave Annable was a series regular. His other TV credits include What/If, Red Band Society, 666 Park Avenue and — deep cut alert! — Reunion.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jane Krakowski has joined NBC’s Annie Live! as Lily St. Regis, the sassy, sticky-fingered partner of the swindling Rooster Hannigan, played by her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt costar Tituss Burgess.

* Netflix has renewed Unsolved Mysteries for a third season, premiering next summer.

* Darren Criss (Glee) will appear in Disney+’s Halloween special The Muppets Haunted Mansion, the actor shared on Twitter.

* Netflix has released a trailer for The Circle Season 3, premiering with its first four episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 8:

* Shudder has released a trailer for Creepshow Season 3, premiering Thursday, Sept. 23 and guest-starring Michael Rooker, James Remar, Johnathon Schaech, Reid Scott, Hannah Fierman, King Bach and Ethan Embry:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?