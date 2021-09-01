The Sinner Season 4 Trailer: Retired Ambrose Investigates Maine-Set Mystery — Get Premiere Date

A relocated (and recently retired) Harry Ambrose bears witness to an unexpected tragedy in the first trailer for The Sinner Season 4. Cable TV Premieres, Renewals, Cancellations

USA Network announced Wednesday that the whydunit will return on Wednesday, Oct. 13 (at 10/9c). “Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (once again played by Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner Sonya (returning series regular Jessica Hecht),” according to the official logline. “But when an unexpected tragedy occurs involving Percy Muldoon (Orange Is the New Black‘s Alice Kremelberg), the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.”

Frances Fisher (Titanic), Neal Huff (Mare of Easttown), Cindy Cheung (The Flight Attendant), Ronin Wong (The Man in the High Castle) and Michael Mosley (Ozark) co-star.

The Sinner‘s first season, which bowed in 2017, was based on the Petra Hammesfahr crime novel of the same name. It starred executive-producer Jessica Biel as a troubled mother who fatally stabbed a man during a beach outing, seemingly at random. A second season followed in 2018, and starred Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) as a member of a mysterious cult who claimed to be the mother of an 11-year-old boy brought up on murder charges. Season 3, meanwhile, premiered in February 2020, and placed a prep school education (played by White Collar‘s Matt Bomer) at the center of an apparent car accident that (of course) turned out to be something much more sinister.

