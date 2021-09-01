Scott Caan to Star in CBS Crime Drama Topangaland From SEAL Team Creator

RELATED STORIES Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports.

The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.)

Caan will also co-write Topangaland, along with SEAL Team creator Benjamin Cavell, and will serve as an executive producer as well. Cavell is expected to assume showrunner duties.

Caan starred as police detective Danny Williams alongside Alex O’Loughlin’s Steve McGarrett on the CBS reboot of Hawaii Five-0, which wrapped up a 10-season run last year. The role earned Caan a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor in 2011. He also played talent manager Scott Lavin on the HBO comedy Entourage.

Five-0 fans, will you tune in to see Caan's CBS return?