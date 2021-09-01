Real Housewives of Atlanta's Gregg Leakes, Husband of NeNe, Dead at 66

Gregg Leakes, who appeared alongside his wife NeNe Leakes on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has died at the age of 66, our sister site Variety reports.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” a publicist said in a statement. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was a familiar face to Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, appearing on camera with his wife NeNe consistently since the reality series debuted on Bravo in 2008. NeNe quickly shot to fame as Atlanta‘s breakout star, and her home life and marital issues with Gregg became a hot topic on the show. (NeNe and Gregg separated in 2010 and later divorced, but they reunited and remarried in 2013, with their wedding airing as a TV special on Bravo.) NeNe revealed that Gregg had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2013, and his cancer battle was also chronicled on the show. NeNe officially left Real Housewives of Atlanta last year ahead of Season 13.