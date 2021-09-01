Doom Patrol Season 3: Michelle Gomez Arrives (From the Future!) as Madame Rouge in Full-Length Trailer — Watch

RELATED STORIES The Hype Season 1 Finale Recap: Who Won the Title and the Bag? -- Grade It!

“There’s no such thing as time travel,” Cliff asserts in the just-released trailer for Doom Patrol‘s third season. And he’s about to eat those words big time.

According to HBO Max, Doom Patrol‘s third season “opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.”

Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele (aka Robotman), Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor (aka Negative Man), April Bowlby as Rita Farr (aka Elasti-Woman), Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Jovian Wade as Vic Stone (aka Cyborg) and Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder (aka The Chief).

The first three episodes of Doom Patrol‘s third season will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 23, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly every Thursdays. The season finale is slated for Thursday, Nov. 11.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a first look at Doom Patrol Season 3, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.