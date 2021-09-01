AGT Reveals First Finalists of Season 16 — See Which Acts Made the Cut

The America’s Got Talent Season 16 finals are fast approaching, and now we know four of the acts competing in the show’s final round.

All 11 acts who competed in Tuesday’s live performance episode — singer Peter Rosalita, “voicetramentalist” Michael Winslow, Beyond Belief Dance Company, aerialist Aidan Bryant, singer Tory Vagasy, martial arts group World Taekwondo Demo. Team, singer Madilyn Bailey, magician Dustin Tavella, vocal group Korean Soul, comedian Gina Brillon and singer Jimmie Herrod — were up for elimination on Wednesday, competing for just a handful of spots in the Season 16 finals.

So, which of those acts made it through to the next round? Let’s break down the results, some of which came as major surprises:

SAFE | Gina Brillon, Aidan Bryant, Dustin Tavella, Jimmie Herrod (winner of the Online Public Vote) and World Taekwondo Demo. Team (winner of the Judges’ Save)

ELIMINATED | Beyond Belief Dance Company, Tory Vagasy, Madilyn Bailey, Korean Soul, Peter Rosalita and Michael Winslow

Wednesday’s episode also featured special performances from Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt (click here to watch!) and America’s Got Talent Season 12 finalist Preacher Lawson.

Your thoughts on Wednesday’s results? Which elimination surprised you the most? Click here for a closer look at this season’s finalists, then drop a comment with your thoughts on tonight’s episode below.