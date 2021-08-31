Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise on Top, Republic of Sarah Flat Ahead of Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise drew 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dipping week-to-week yet still dominating Monday in the demo. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, The Ultimate Surfer (1.4 mil/0.3) matched its week-ago debut.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (3.5 mil/0.5) ticked up and delivered Monday’s largest audience. The Wall (2.5 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Roswell NM (660K/0.1) and the yet-to-be-renewed Republic of Sarah‘s penultimate episode (330K/0.0) were both steady.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.6) and Duncanville‘s finale (710K/0.2) were steady, while Housebroken (980K/0.3) ticked up with its own finale.

