Elaine Welteroth Leaving The Talk

Elaine Welteroth is already done talking. After just one season as a co-host of CBS’ The Talk, Welteroth is vacating her seat on the panel, our sister site Deadline reports.

“We wish Elaine all the best,” the show’s executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said in a statement. “We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily.” Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated.”

The past few seasons have seen quite a few casting changes for the daytime talk show. Welteroth formally joined in January 2021, alongside fellow newcomer Amanda Kloots, in order to fill the seats recently left vacant by Marie Osmond and Eve. Jerry O’Connell was also brought onto the show as a replacement for Sharon Osborne, who parted ways with the show following her on-air altercation with Sheryl Underwood, who is now the most senior member of the show’s on-air ensemble. (Like we said, a lot has happened.)

According to Deadline, the show’s producers are hoping to have a formal replacement announced for one of the two now-vacant seats — left by Welteroth and Carrie Ann Inaba — when The Talk kicks off its new season on Sept. 13.

