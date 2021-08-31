TVLine Items: PLL: Original Sin Adds 3, Young & Restless Recasts Son and More

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is adding a cop, a boyfriend and a mean girl with the addition of Eric Johnson (The Knick, Rookie Blue), Alex Aiono (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.) and Mallory Bechtel (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen) in series-regular roles, our sister site Deadline reports.

As previously reported, HBO Max’s PLL reboot hails from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and takes place “miles away from Rosewood.” It picks up two decades after a series of tragic events “almost ripped the blue-collar town apart.” In the present day, “a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.” Bailey Madison (Good Witch), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2) and Maia Reficco (Strangers) star in the series.

Bechtel will portray Millwood High’s queen of mean and the Little Liars’ antagonist, while Aiono plays the supportive, popular jock boyfriend of Reficco’s character. Johnson will take on the role of Sheriff Beasley.

* This fall on The Young and the Restless, Rory Gibson will step into the role of Noah Newman, Nick and Sharon’s son, who was last played by Robert Adamson.

* FX is augmenting its hit comedy series What We Do in the Shadows with a new talk show, After the Shadows, hosted by Shadows star Harvey Guillén. The pre-taped, online talk show will begin this Thursday, Sept. 2 at 11 pm PT, immediately after the two-episode premiere of What We Do in the Shadows Season 3.

* E!’s Jimmy Fallon-produced Clash of the Cover Bands series will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9:30 pm ET, while Peacock’s The Kids Tonight Show will start streaming Thursday, Oct. 14.

* Guilty Party, a half-hour series starring Kate Beckinsale, will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, Oct. 14 on Paramount+.

* The Croods: Family Tree, an animated series inspired by the 2020 movie The Croods: A New Age, will premiere Thursday, Sept. 23 on Hulu and Peacock, our sister site Variety reports.

* PBS has released a trailer for All Creatures Great and Small Season 2, which will premiere on Masterpiece this winter:

