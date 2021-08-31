DC FanDome: Superman & Lois, Naomi, Batwoman, Supergirl and Peacemaker Among This Year's Streaming Panels

RELATED STORIES The Flash to Team With Black Lightning, Mia Queen and Others in 5-Part Premiere

This year’s DC FanDome virtual event will span just one day instead of two, yet still offer more than a dozen TV show-related panels for fans to stream for free.

Launching Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 am PT, DC FanDome will deliver content reveals, announcements and the opportunity to hear from the casts and creators of TV series such as Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow (which will be celebrating 100 episodes), Titans, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn and Supergirl (which will offer a farewell tribute). There will also be the first-ever panels for The CW’s Naomi (premiering midseason) and both HBO Max’s Peacemaker (which is spun off of The Suicide Squad) and DMZ, among others.

On the movie front, fans can look forward to a new trailer for The Batman, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek at The Flash and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Panelist details will be announced closer to the event.

DCFanDome this year can be accessed at DCFanDome.com or via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. All programming will be captioned in Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Spanish.

Additionally, a kid-friendly experience can be accessed separately at DCKidsFanDome.com, which will offer sneak peeks of upcoming DC animated adventures like Batwheels, DC Super Hero Girls and Teen Titans Go!

Leading up to DC FanDome, DC Universe Infinite will be releasing more than 300 comics and graphic novels available to read for free (with registration).

