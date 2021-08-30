YOU Season 3 Gets October Premiere Date at Netflix — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES YOU's Penn Badgley Reacts to the Second Season's Killer Finale: 'The Twist That Really Got Me Was...'

YOU's Penn Badgley Reacts to the Second Season's Killer Finale: 'The Twist That Really Got Me Was...' Clickbait Stars on That Big Finale Twist: 'The Villains Don't Always Have a Curly Mustache'

Joe Goldberg is finally returning this fall, just in time for Halloween.

The third season of Netflix’s YOU will premiere on Friday, Oct. 15, TVLine has learned. What’s more, Netflix also used Monday’s announcement to reveal the name of Joe and Love’s baby boy: Henry!

“People these days will name their kids anything to get attention,” Joe says in the teaser below. “And despite your mother’s background and your Glamma’s determination to refer to you as Forty reincarnated, I know better. A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without… challenges. Let’s just say, I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do.”

He continues, “But for you, I can change. I’ll be a man you look up to. A man you will be proud to call Dad. So, what to call you? A name that’s strong, but not intimidating. Classic, but not basic. Literary, of course, because you will grow up in a house full of books. Henry. Choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I’ll make to give you the best life possible, to protect you, to shape who you will become. Who are you going to be, Henry?”

Hit play on the teaser below for your first taste of Season 3:

Whoever said raising a child would be a piece of cake? YOU S3 is coming October 15. pic.twitter.com/sFzdSjxEGS — YOU (@YouNetflix) August 30, 2021

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novels, both seasons of YOU have starred Penn Badgley as literal lady killer Joe. The second season introduced Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn, one of the only other characters carrying over to this upcoming third chapter.

Season 3 cast additions include Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean.

Here’s what else we can expect, per the season’s official logline: “Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

Badgley reminded TVLine back in Oct. 2019 that “Joe says, pretty unequivocally, that [he and Love are] not soulmates. He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.” Gulp.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at YOU Season 3, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.