We're less than a month away from having new episodes of NBC's Chicago P.D., and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the Season 9 premiere (airing Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10/9c).

In the photo above, Voight (played by Jason Beghe) holds his arms apart in a nonthreatening manner while Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) looks on. It’s unclear who they’re speaking to in the moment, but something tells us it’s probably related to Burgess’ (Marina Squerciati) abduction.

As y’all recall, emotions ran high as Intelligence searched for their missing cohort, who’d been ambushed by human traffickers. Burgess managed to escape but was shot in the process and lost a lot of blood.

The season opener, titled “Closure,” will find Burgess “continue fighting for her life as the team scrambles to find her kidnapper,” according to the official synopsis. Ruzek, meanwhile, “struggles with the pressure of the situation” and Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller is “desperate to find her son’s killer.”

Remember when Voight reverted to his old ways and violently assaulted a suspect? Upton convinced him to let the man go before things got worse, but was then forced to shoot him dead after he tussled with Voight for control of the gun. Although Voight took care of things — he burned the body — the premiere will see both cops “deal with the aftermath of their deadly decision.”

The episode will also need to address Upton’s suggestion to Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) that they get married, since that scene ended before Halstead gave his answer.

