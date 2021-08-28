The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 29

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 26 premieres (including new seasons of A.P. Bio, Money Heist and What We Do in the Shadows), 10 finales (including Godfather of Harlem, Housebroken and Monsters at Work) and a smattering of films and specials (including a Billie Eilish concert event and the Camila Cabello-led Cinderella).

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

3 am Evil returns (Paramount+)

9 pm 9/11: One Day in America docuseries premiere (NatGeo)

9 pm Godfather of Harlem Season 2 finale (Epix)

9 pm UFO docuseries finale (Showtime)

MONDAY, AUG. 30

3 am My Life Is Murder Season 2 premiere (Acorn TV; first two episodes)

8 pm 8:46 Films special (BET, BET Her)

9 pm Housebroken Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm Laetitia Stateside premiere (HBO)

9:30 pm Duncanville Season 2 finale (Fox)

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

3 am Only Murders in the Building series premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)

3 am Sparking Joy series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Catfish Season 8 finale (MTV)

10 pm Celebrity Game Face Season 2 premiere (E!)

11 pm Jason Biggs’ Cash at Your Door series premiere (E!)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

3 am Dug Days series premiere (Disney+; all episodes)

3 am How to Be a Cowboy series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Monsters at Work Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 5 finale (HGTV)

10 pm Future of Work: The New Industrial Revolution docuseries premiere (PBS)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

3 am Adventure Time: Distant Lands Season 1 finale (HBO Max)

3 am Afterlife of the Party film premiere (Netflix)

3 am A.P. Bio Season 4 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Q-Force series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Sweet Life: Los Angeles Season 1 finale (HBO Max; last three episodes)

3 am Trolls: Trollstopia Season 4 premiere (Hulu, Peacock; all episodes)

7 pm Thursday Night College Football Season 24 premiere – Boise State at UCF (ESPN)

7:30 pm College Football on Fox Season 11 premiere – Ohio State at Minnesota (Fox)

8 pm CMA Summer Jam special (ABC)

8 pm grown-ish midseason finale (Freeform)

8 pm Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles Season 13 premiere (Bravo)

10 pm What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 premiere (FX; two episodes)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

3 am Cinderella film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am The D’Amelio Show series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish concert special (Disney+)

3 am The J Team film premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Money Heist Part 5, Volume 1 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Worth film premiere (Netflix)

9 pm Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James documentary premiere (Showtime)

SATURDAY, SEPT 4

7:30 pm Saturday Night College Football Season 16 premiere – Georgia vs. Clemson (ABC)

