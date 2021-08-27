TVLine Items: Stargirl Promotes Two, Doogie Kamealoha Trailer and More

Two of Stargirl‘s enemies will be sticking around: The CW drama has promoted Neil Hopkins and Joy Osmanski to series regulars for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports.

Hopkins plays Lawrence “Crusher” Crock, aka Sportsmaster, who sees his criminal pursuits as a game to win — and his competitors as targets to kill. Osmanski, meanwhile, portrays Paula Brooks/Tigress, who hunts the world’s most dangerous game: humans.

The characters return in the Aug. 31 episode, making their first Season 2 appearance.

* Chicago Med has tapped Michael Rady (Greek) to recur during Season 7 as a doctor whom Will gets to know, TVLine has confirmed. The casting was first revealed via Steven Weber’s Instagram.

* John Noble (Fringe) and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) have joined the voice cast of Paramount+’s animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix’s Wednesday Addams series has added Thora Birch (The Walking Dead), Riki Lindhome (Another Period) and Jamie McShane (Bloodline), among others, to its cast.

* Amazon Prime’s Carnival Row has promoted Jamie Harris, who plays Sergeant Dombey, to series regular for Season 2, per Deadline.

* Sam Worthington (Manhunt), Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Rory Culkin (Castle Rock, Waco) are among the new additions to FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, a limited series starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for the coming-of-age dramedy Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., premiering Wednesday, Sept. 8:

