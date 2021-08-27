All American Tops Nielsen Streaming Rankings, Barely Besting Outer Banks

The CW drama All American tackled the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s latest U.S. streaming rankings, barely besting Netflix’s own Outer Banks. Who's Most Likely to Save a Cancelled Show?

With all three seasons (51 total episodes) now streaming on Netflix, All American amassed 1.433 billion minutes viewed during the week of July 26, edging out Outer Banks‘ 1.423 billion (across 20 episodes).

Another Netflix original, Virgin River, in turn fell from first place to third, with 782 million minutes viewed across 30 episodes.

The cancelled NBC drama Manifest — which is still awaiting a very final verdict on a possible Season 4 “save” by Netflix — slipped to sixth place in Nielsen’s latest ranking, with 640 million minutes viewed.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.