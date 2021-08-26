TV Ratings: Big Brother and AGT Lead Wednesday, In the Dark Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, Big Brother drew 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, holding steady week-to-week to dominate Wednesday in the demo. It's the Fall TV Calendar!

Continuing CBS’ night, House Calls (1.8 mil/0.3) was steady, followed by 48 Hours‘ 2.2 mil/0.3.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.5 mil/0.6) dipped week-to-week yet easily delivered the night’s biggest audience. Family Game Fight! (2.1 mil/0.4) stabilized.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Riverdale (520K/0.1) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. In the Dark (340K/0.0) dipped in both measures, reporting its second smallest audience yet.

ABC | Press Your Luck (3 mil/0.4) and Superstar: John Ritter (2.1 mil/0.3) were steady, while Pyramid (3.4 mil/0.4) dipped.

FOX | A double helping of MasterChef did 2.3 mil/0.5 (steady week-to-week) and 2.4 mil/0.6.

