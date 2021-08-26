Steve Harvey to Star in ABC Primetime Court Show Judge Steve Harvey

RELATED STORIES Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2: Buffy, Glee, Grey's, 90210 Stars Among 39 Contestants

Court is now in session, and your man Steve Harvey is presiding: The Family Feud host will headline a new unscripted court show for ABC, TVLine has learned.

The one-hour primetime show, tentatively titled Judge Steve Harvey, was announced as part of ABC’s portion of the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. In it, Harvey “will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom — from small claims to big disputes and everything in between,” according to the official description. “Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

Casting for the series, which is set to debut next year on ABC, is currently underway. Harvey will serve as an executive producer as well as on-camera judge. Plus, ABC is billing the show as a “courtroom comedy,” so we can expect Harvey’s cases to stay on the lighter side of the law, with him breaking out his signature double-takes and slow-burn reaction shots.

Harvey is a familiar sight to daytime viewers, having hosted the syndicated game show Family Feud since 2010. (He also emcees Celebrity Family Feud, which airs in primetime on ABC.)

Will you tune in to see Steve Harvey decide legal cases in primetime? Give us your verdict in a comment below.