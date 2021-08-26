NCIS: Hawai'i: First Trailer Introduces Vanessa Lachey as a No-Nonsense, Coffee-Addicted Special Agent

“You haven’t had the pleasure of my ‘we work as a team’ speech, but you can guess the bullet points,” a sleep-deprived Vanessa Lachey relays in the first trailer for CBS’ upcoming NCIS: Hawai’i.

Premiering Monday, Sept. 20 at 10/9c, the latest NCIS offshoot stars Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first woman Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl. “As diplomatic as she is hard-charging, Tennant is a keen investigator who can navigate a crime scene and inter-bureau politics with equal aplomb. She’s also a single mother mother who often finds herself torn between running a family and running NCIS,” per Jane’s official description.

Lachey on Thursday shared the first official NCIS: Hawai’i trailer on Twitter, which you can check out below:

Jane Tennant reporting for duty! Here’s an exclusive look at the first @NCISHawaiiCBS trailer that will air tonight. Not gonna lie, I cried when I saw it, but happy tough kick ass tears! Haha. #NCIShawaii premieres September 20th ❤️🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/c9fi7e5YJb — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) August 25, 2021

Tennant’s team includes Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen) as Lucy, the eager, junior member; Jason Antoon (Claws) as Ernice, a cyber intelligence specialist; Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) as Kate, an agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency who is intent on climbing the professional ladder; Alex Tarrant (800 Words) as Kai, a local who after spending most of his adult life running away from his home, has returned to Hawai‘i as an NCIS agent; and Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jesse, a former big city homicide detective who’ has settled in a new life in Hawai‘i.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at NCIS: Hawai’i, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be reporting for viewing?